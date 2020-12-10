MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duarte, Dante power Oregon past Florida A&M Wednesday night — Oregon used its superior size and speed to blaze past Florida A&M. Chris Duarte scored 23 points and N’Faly Dante had a career-high 22 points and five rebounds as the Ducks cruised to an 87-66 win over the Rattlers Wednesday night in Eugene. FAMU (0-3) had no answer for the 6-foot-11 Dante. The sophomore was a perfect 10 for 10 from the field before fouling out with 6:31 to go. That was one shy of the UO record (11 of 11) by Bryce Taylor against USC in the 2007 Pac-10 Tournament championship game. A back-and-forth game early on was blown open by an 18-5 Oregon run with Duarte and Dante each scoring six amid the first-half barrage. The Ducks (3-1) took a 47-35 lead into halftime. Eugene Omoruyi had 13 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points for Oregon, which shot 60.3% from the field (38 of 63), including an outrageous 32 of 40 from inside the arc. Oregon plays at Washington (1-3) on Saturday .
Oregon State falls in OT to visiting Portland 87-86 — Oregon State rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit in Corvallis to send Thursday night’s game against Portland to overtime, but the Beavers ultimately fell short 87-86 for the team’s second straight loss. Ethan Thompson led the Beavers (2-3) with 31 points, Maurice Calloo added 18, and Jarod Lucas had 14 off the bench. OSU shot just 41.1% from the field and were outrebounded by the Pilots (4-1) 44-37. Senior guard Ahmed Ali led Portland with 26 points and he was 4-of-8 from deep. Junior forward Eddie Davis chipped in 22 points and junior guard Isiah Dasher added 18. Oregon State will try to right the ship before hosting Texas-San Antonio on Wednesday.
