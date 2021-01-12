FOOTBALL
Oregon dropped out of the AP poll to end the 2020 season — The Ducks (4-3) fell from No. 25 with 126 points in the final poll of the regular season to 21 points in what would be No. 29 in the final AP poll of the 2020 season following their 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl. It’s the second time in three years Oregon will finish the season unranked in the AP poll. No. 21 USC is the only Pac-12 team ranked.
Thousands party in streets after Alabama win, despite virus — Thousands of University of Alabama football fans partied in the street near campus after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in a celebration that a top health official said Tuesday could worsen disease. Students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami late Monday, traffic cameras and images posted on social media show. Many of the fans screaming and cheering as they pressed against each other in the street didn’t wear face masks.
Packers QB Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’ — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” during the offseason. The show is currently using a series of interim hosts to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8. That process began when record-holding contestant Ken Jennings made his debut on an episode that aired Monday. Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015.
BASKETBALL
NBA, union stiffen virus protocols, another game postponed — With four games called off this week already and more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely. Among the new policies: for “at least the next two weeks,” the league and union said, players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and prohibited from leaving their hotels or having outside guests when on the road. Orlando’s game in Boston on Wednesday was also called off, the fourth postponement since Sunday and the third involving the Celtics.
SKIING
Shiffrin wins night race for 1st slalom victory in 1 year — Mikaela Shiffrin won a night slalom Tuesday to end a year-long victory drought in her strongest discipline and earn her 100th World Cup podium. Shiffrin, who last triumphed in a slalom in December 2019, held on to her opening-run lead and beat Katharina Liensberger by 0.19 seconds following a near-flawless final run, denying the Austrian her first career win. Liensberger is the only skier to finish in the top three of all five slaloms so far this season. The result made Shiffrin the eighth skier in the 54-year-long history of the World Cup to reach 100 podium finishes.
