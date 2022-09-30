Portland Thorns' Becky Sauerbrunn signed a deal Friday to stay with the club for another season. The Thorns signed the stout defender and U.S. Women's National Team captain to a deal for 2023 on Friday, Sept. 30.
Portland Thorns sign Becky Sauerbrunn to deal for 2023 — A stalwart defender, star for the U.S. women’s national team and one of the leading advocates for transformative social change in women’s soccer, Becky Sauerbrunn will remain with the Portland Thorns for at least one more season. Sauerbrunn, who was entering NWSL free agency entering her 11th season in the league, signed a one-year deal with the Thorns on Friday, the team announced. She has played in 43 games for the Thorns and next season will be her fourth with the club. “Our team is a special team and Becky is big part of that — her leadership, her experience, and how she’s respected by her teammates are all key ingredients to what makes her a critical piece of our success,” Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc said in a release. “Becky had the option to pursue free agency and we are grateful she made a commitment to this club. We wanted to make sure that we continued this relationship and I believe we both win in the end by having Becky back with our club in 2023.” Sauerbrunn, 37, is the captain of the USWNT and has 208 caps for her country including two FIFA World Cup titles. She recently served as one of the integral player voices in securing a historic equal pay agreement for the USWNT.
— The Oregonian
