SOCCER
Virus-stricken Italy goes back to games with no fans — Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports. The move is part of a series of new measures put into place after new virus cases in the country approached 20,000 over the past two days. Serie A was finished without fans last season during the restart. Then the government decided last month to allow a maximum of 1,000 spectators into stadiums. The new decree says professional games are allowed in outdoor venues “without fans in attendance.”
MOTOR SPORTS
Newgarden wins IndyCar finale but can’t deny Dixon — Josef Newgarden’s best and probably only chance to keep his IndyCar crown was to win Sunday’s season finale. Anything short of a victory on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, left Newgarden with almost no path to deny Scott Dixon another championship. Newgarden used a spectacular two-car pass for the lead to indeed win at St. Pete but it wasn’t enough as Dixon stealthily finished third to collect yet another ring in his storied career. The 40-year-old New Zealander won his sixth title for Chip Ganassi Racing. He was a tactician and followed Newgarden all day; a finish of ninth or better gave him the title no matter where Newgarden finished. Dixon was already looking forward to the next goal: A.J. Foyt’s record seven titles. “Six is good. Seven sounds better, that’s the goal,” Dixon said. Newgarden, winner of two-straight at St. Pete, went to victory lane to congratulate his rival.
Weather postpones NASCAR Cup race in Texas — Weather halted NASCAR’s Cup race in Texas after 52 laps following reports of moisture on the track on a chilly, overcast day. The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out as jet dryers circled the track Sunday. Clint Bowyer is leading after 52 laps, followed by Jimmie Johnson on the high-banked 1½-mile tri oval. Martin Truex Jr. was moved to the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler, and crew chief James Small was ejected. But Truex was all the way up to fifth when the race was stopped. Joey Logano is the only driver guaranteed a spot in the final four after winning the first of three qualifying races last week in Kansas. Kevin Harvick, who has won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, is in the best shape among the other seven playoff contenders. The weather conditions were deteriorating after the start of the 334-lap race. An overcast sky turned to mist not long after the race started.
GOLF
McDonald celebrates 28th birthday with first tour win — Ally McDonald gave herself a big birthday present Sunday, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for her first tour title. The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68. McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was two strokes back after a 70. She was making her sixth LPGA Tour start of the year and seventh overall. Mina Harigae (67) and Carlota Ciganda (69) were 13 under, a stroke ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn (69) and Katherine Kirk (70).
