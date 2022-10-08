FOOTBALL
Joint investigation shows Dolphins followed concussion protocol
The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation.
The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday.
“The outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted,” the statement said.
As a result, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol to include the term “ataxia.” In the statement, they defined ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”
Ataxia replaced the term “gross motor instability” and has been added to the list of symptoms that would prohibit a player from returning to the game. The others are confusion, amnesia and loss of consciousness.
Broncos' Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder.
The Broncos didn't respond to requests from The Associated Press for confirmation of NFL Network's report Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi, an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys' training camp last year. He didn't throw for a month to let his injury heal.
The Broncos don't play again until Monday night, Oct. 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) following their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.
Wilson popped up on the injury report Tuesday and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback's throwing shoulder had been “dinged up” in Denver's 32-23 loss at Las Vegas last weekend.
BASKETBALL
Warriors' Green to take leave following fight
Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday.
Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State's season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away.
Poole wasn't injured in the fight. Neither was Green, a fiery veteran part of Golden State's four championships in eight seasons.
Green did not get into specifics about what triggered the physical altercation, though he said he was already dealing with something hurtful that day before erupting and that it has nothing to do with either player’s unsettled contract situation.
He said he is giving Poole space after apologizing to everyone Thursday. Calling himself “a very flawed human being,” Green said he would use his leave of absence to work on ways to better deal with his emotions and wants to allow Poole and the Warriors to heal from the incident and focus on defending their title.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.