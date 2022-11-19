Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 24 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Nets suspended Irving without pay Nov. 3, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Irving could play as soon as Sunday, as the team has listed him as questionable for the Nets' home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Kyrie Irving could return from his suspension and play for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday after apologizing for hurting the Jewish community when he posted a link to a film with antisemitic material.
The Nets listed Irving as questionable for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on their injury report Saturday. He has missed the last eight games.
The team suspended the point guard for a minimum of five games without pay on Nov. 3 after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when he was questioned about his since-deleted post on his Twitter page.
Irving told SNY on Saturday: “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”
Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Nets owner Joe Tsai during the suspension and both said they don't believe he has antisemitic beliefs.
SOCCER
France striker Benzema out of World Cup after injury
One month after raising the Ballon d’Or in triumph to crown his remarkable rise, Karim Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before he has even played a game in Qatar.
Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that its star striker Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training on Saturday.
“Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup,” the French soccer federation (FFF) said. "After hurting the quadriceps on his left thigh the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.”
Benzema was participating in his first full training session with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh, the FFF said.
“He went for an MRI scan in a hospital (clinic) in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a tear,” the FFF said, adding that he will need three weeks to recover.
— Associated Press
