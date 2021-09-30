Oregon guard Will Richardson, right, drives up court in front of Southern California guard Tahj Eaddy (2) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in March. The NCAA women's basketball tournament will use March Madness in marketing and branding beginning this season. Using the phrase, which has been associated with the men's tournament for years, was one of the recommendations from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments that was released in August. The NCAA announced Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that it is also looking into holding a joint men's and women's Final 4 in the same city. The soonest it could happen is 2026, since sites for the next few years are already locked up for both tournaments.
NCAA exploring men's, women's joint Final 4 — The NCAA is exploring holding a joint Final Four with the men and women's basketball tournaments holding their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend, though it would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in through 2026. Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features. The NCAA earlier this week said the women’s tournament can start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season, addressing another sharp criticism raised this year. A combined Final Four is likely to be more controversial and the idea does not have universal support. But the NCAA said Thursday it will look into the details.
Reports indicate NBA players' vaccination rate up to 95% — The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the necessary shots, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The leaguewide rate is now around 95% when counting those who are now at least in the vaccination process, said the person. Based on a rough count of nearly 600 players in the league right now for training camps — that figure will be closer to 500 when the regular season begins Oct. 19 and rosters get trimmed — the 95% figure would suggest that, on average, one player per team is unvaccinated. ESPN first reported the 95% figure.
— Bulletin wire reports
