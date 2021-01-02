BASKETBALL
Lillard gets to 15,000 points in Blazers’ rout of Warriors Friday night — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener with a 123-98 win over the Warriors on Friday night. “Fifteen thousand is a huge accomplishment, something that I’m proud of but my work is far from done,” Lillard said. C.J. McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game. McCollum became the second player in NBA history to make 25 or more over the first five games of a season. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry did it twice. He shot just 4 for 12 from deep and had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team. Golden State finally got back to Chase Center for its first home game in a 297-day span. But the Warriors took another lopsided loss following a 2-2 road trip in which they were outscored by 65 points in defeats at Brooklyn and Milwaukee then won at Chicago and Detroit by a combined 11 points.
Ducks women trounce Southern Cal Friday night — Even when short-handed, Oregon is too deep for most Pac-12 teams. Each quarter brought a different leading scorer to the forefront for the No. 8 Ducks, who had six players in double figures to cruise to a 92-69 win over USC Friday night in Eugene. Te-Hina Paopao scored eight of her 14 in the first quarter. Erin Boley scored seven of her 13 during a 23-7 second quarter as Oregon took a commanding 42-19 halftime lead. “I thought that first half we had them completely out of sync,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. After an 0 for 5 start from the field, Taylor Mikesell scored nine of her 16 during the third quarter for Oregon. Then Nyara Sabally scored six of her 15 during the fourth. Jaz Shelley had 13 and Kylee Watson added 11 for Oregon (8-0, 6-0 Pac-12), which dominated the boards with 14 offensive rebounds leading to 18 second-chance points. Endyia Rogers scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half for USC (3-5, 1-5), which dropped its ninth straight in the series. Oregon was without Sedona Prince due to injury and Taylor Chavez was home due to a family matter .
FOOTBALL
Floyd Little, former Broncos RB, dies at 78 — Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given. “Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns. A native of New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium.
