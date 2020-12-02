BASKETBALL
Lakers’ LeBron James inks 2-year extension — LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. James’ agency, Klutch Sports, confirmed the deal Wednesday during the first week of training camp for the NBA champions. The Lakers are still finalizing their new contract with Anthony Davis, who is also represented by Klutch CEO Rich Paul. The Los Angeles Times reported James’ extension is a two-year, $85 million deal through the 2022-23 season. The four-time NBA champion is getting the maximum deal to extend his tenure in Los Angeles. James’ previous contract ran only through the upcoming season with a player option for 2021-22. James reportedly committed to play through his 20th NBA season with the Lakers, where he moved in 2018 .
Rockets agree to send Westbrook to Wizards for Wall and a pick — Former MVP Russell Westbrook will be shipped to the Wizards in a deal for John Wall, according to ESPN. It represents a swap of two former All-NBA point guards on bloated contracts who both requested trades from their respective teams. Wall, 30, hasn’t played in nearly two years after tearing his Achilles, and is guaranteed roughly $133 million over the next three years. Westbrook, 32, also carries injury risk on a surgically repaired knee but was an All-Star last season averaging 27.2 points and seven assists. He has $133 million and three years remaining on his contract. The Rockets also will receive a protected future first-round draft pick, according to ESPN.
FOOTBALL
Steelers remain undefeated in sloppy 19-14 win over Ravens — The Pittsburgh Steelers are still perfect, even amid all their imperfections. Playing in the middle of the afternoon in the middle of the week in the middle of a pandemic, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. The Ravens (6-5) lost their third straight while playing without more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson . Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III struggled in Jackson’s place, turning it over twice in the first quarter and completing 7 of 12 passes before being replaced by Trace McSorley midway through the fourth quarter after injuring his left hamstring.
