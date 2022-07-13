HOCKEY
Seattle Kraken sign former Avalanche forward Burakovsky in free agency — The Seattle Kraken reportedly added some scoring punch up front Wednesday by signing Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky to a five-year, $27.5 million deal. The Kraken began the NHL free agency period Wednesday by reportedly inking former Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz to a two-year, $6 million contract. Burakovsky, 27, tallied a career high 22 goals and 61 points last season in helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup, his second league championship with as many teams. He played a particularly key role in the Cup final, scoring twice the first two games and adding an assist in eventual Avalanche victories that gave them a series lead they never relinquished. He injured his hand in Game 2 and was sidelined the final four games of the series. The native of Austria broke in with the Washington Capitals in 2014 after being drafted 23rd overall by that squad the prior year. He won the Cup with them in 2018 before moving on to Colorado a year later and scoring a career-high 20 goals his first of three seasons with them. The Kraken had been linked through various national media reports to a host of big-name free agent forwards, including left wing Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames and center Nazem Kadri of the Avalanche. Gaudreau signed with Columbus and Kadri was still a free agent as of The Bulletin’s deadline.
BASEBALL
Royals to be without 10 unvaccinated players for series in Toronto — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo — The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season. General manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays over .500 this season. They held the AL’s final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach. “I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn’t able to make that happen,” general manager Ross Atkins said before the Blue Jays hosted Philadelphia. “I’m extremely disappointed in where we are. I think we’re better than how we’ve played.” Toronto beat the Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.