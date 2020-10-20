BASKETBALL
Indiana Pacers tab Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as coach — Indiana wanted its next coach to take the franchise in a new direction. The Pacers were seeking someone who could communicate with today’s players, who was open to a new offensive philosophy and who could win some postseason games. On Tuesday, president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard found his man in Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren. “Nate is the right coach for us at the right time,” Pritchard said in a statement released by the team. Terms were not immediately available though several reports said the 45-year-old Bjorkgren agreed to a multi-year deal. He comes to Indiana after spending two seasons as an assistant on Nick Nurse’s staff in Toronto. There, Bjorkgren helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19 and was part of a team that earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed each of the past two seasons.
Labor Dept.: Women basketball coaches at UConn were underpaid — The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven women, including four members of Geno Auriemma’s 2014 women’s basketball coaching staff, after the U.S. Labor Department found they had been underpaid when compared with men in similar positions. A total of $249,539 will go to the women, who were identified by the Labor Department as two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in the school’s athletic department. UConn, responding to an email request from The Associated Press, identified those employees by title as its women’s associate head basketball coach (Chris Dailey), the team’s two assistant coaches in 2014 (Shea Ralph and Marisa Moseley), the director of women’s basketball operations (Sarah Darras) and the director of football operations (Sarah Lawless).
FOOTBALL
Pac-12 announces kickoff time for Oregon Ducks game vs. Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins — The Pac-12 announced on Tuesday that the Ducks will indeed be playing under the Friday night lights. No. 13 Oregon’s game against UCLA on Friday, Nov. 20 will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene with the Bruins will be broadcast on ESPN. The Ducks’ rivalry game with Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 27 at Reser Stadium will start at either 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. All remaining television game selections and start times, including Oregon’s Nov. 7 opener against Stanford, beginning will be made 12 or six days in advance. Every Pac-12 football game through the first six weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FOX and FS1.
Tagovailoa replaces Fitzpatrick as Miami starter — Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start next week for the Miami Dolphins, who are turning to him to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick, a person familiar with the team’s decision said Tuesday. The change by coach Brian Flores will come after the Dolphins’ bye this week and has been long anticipated, but the timing is surprising because the team won its past two games to improve to 3-3. Tagovailoa will start at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1. Tagovailoa made his pro debut in mop-up duty at the end of Miami’s 24-0 victory Sunday over the New York Jets. He will become the 22nd quarterback to start for the Dolphins since Dan Marino retired following the 1999 season.
TRACK & FIELD
World champion runner Naser wins doping case on technicality — The women’s 400-meter world champion has avoided being banned for a doping rule violation on a technicality, according to a ruling published Tuesday. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the charges against Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser for missed tests and filing failures were dismissed by an independent tribunal. Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, will keep her title and has been cleared to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title last year in Doha, Qatar. The same technicality — counting back the date of a rule violation to take effect from the start of a three-month period — also allowed American sprinter Christian Coleman to avoid a ban and win the men’s 100-meter world title last year.
