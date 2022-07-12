BASKETBALL
Former UO women's player Nyara Sabally joins coaching staff at Sacramento State — Former Oregon women’s basketball forward and 2022 first-round WNBA draft pick Nyara Sabally is joining the coaching staff at Sacramento State. Sabally will work under coach Mark Campbell, formerly of UO, who announced the addition of the No. 5 pick of last year’s WNBA draft to his staff on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to add Nyara to our program,” Campbell said in a statement. “She is like family to our entire coaching staff and will have a major impact working with our current players. ” Campbell and associate head coach Xavier Lopez were on Oregon’s coaching staff for Sabally’s first three years at UO. She was also teammates with Sac State assistant coach Minyon Moore in 2019-20. “I am very grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the Sacramento State coaching staff,” Sabally said in a statement. ” Sabally, who averaged 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals last season, is missing this season in the WNBA due to injury.
CYCLING
Nielsen win's 10th stage that was interrupted by climate protest — Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protesters. It was Cort Nielsen's second stage win at cycling's biggest race after his maiden success in the medieval city of Carcassonne four years ago. The Danish rider pipped Nick Schultz to the line by a few inches at the end of the long and exhausting climb to the Megeve ski resort after Luis Leon Sanchez, who ended third, launched the sprint. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar rode among a group of general contenders that crossed less than nine minutes behind and kept the race lead. Wednesday's Stage 11 features two legendary Tour passes — the Col du Télégraphe and the Col du Galibier, before a mountaintop finish at the Col du Granon . Tuesday's stage was briefly neutralized with 35 kilometers left after a group of seven activists protesting climate change sat on the road and lit flares, forcing riders to stop for 12 minutes.
HOCKEY
Longtime NHL defenseman Duncan Keith announces retirement — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense. And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a news conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him along the way of his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Keith will turn 39 on Saturday, and said there's a noticeable change in how he’s felt in recent postseasons. That, coupled with the desire to spend more time with his son Colton, helped him reach a difficult decision. In his final season, he put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) over 64 games with an average ice time of nearly 20 minutes.
— Bulletin wire reports
