BASKETBALL
No. 10 Oregon women open Pac-12 play with rout of Colorado — Nyara Sabally scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Oregon to an 82-53 victory over Colorado on Friday afternoon in Eugene. The younger sister of Satou Sabally, a three-time Pac-12 champion at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft, is in her third year in the program but did not play during her first two seasons after suffering two ACL tears. Senior forward Erin Boley finished with 17 points, and true freshman point guard Te-Hina Paopao added 13 points for the Ducks (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12). Sabally was 9-for-9 from the field, including a 3-pointer.
