BASKETBALL
Ducks women run away from Seattle, 90-47
A decided size and talent advantage wasn’t enough for Oregon to dominate the paint until the second half against Seattle.
Grace VanSlooten had 16 points and Endyia Rogers and Jennah Isai each had 15 points for the No. 20 Ducks in a 90-47 win over the Redhawks Saturday afternoon in Eugene.
Oregon capitalized on 21 Seattle turnovers, which led to 30 points, and got to the line consistently and made 21 of 24 free throws. The Ducks had a 42-22 edge in the paint that was padded late.
“I didn’t like it,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I didn’t think we did a great job of getting it inside. … We made it a concerted effort in the second half to try to get it inside a little bit more.”
Center Phillipina Kyei had nine of 14 points in the third quarter, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. But the sophomore was just plus-13 in 20 minutes, with nearly all of her positive efficiency coming during a blowout second half.
“She’s still a work in progress and I thought early they did a good job of kind of pushing her off,” Graves said. “We don’t really run a ton of stuff that is isolating her.”
Irena Korolenko had 14 points off the bench to lead Seattle, which shot 40.54% from inside the arc compared to just 23.8% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Beavs men top Florida A&M Friday night
Oregon State (2-0) leaned on its defense Friday night to pull out a 60-43 win over Florida A&M at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
The Beavers held Florida A&M to 31% shooting (15 of 48) while forcing 16 turnovers. The 43 points ties for the second-lowest total yielded by an OSU team during coach Wayne Tinkle’s nine-year tenure.
Dexter Akanno scored all his Beavers team-leading 15 points during the second half. Jordan Pope scored 14, while Rodrigue Andela had 10 off the bench.
Oregon State had a tough shooting night, hitting 22 of 54 from the floor. But the Beavers improved during the second half, hitting 13 of 25.
Oregon men suffer loss to UC Irvine Friday night
The Oregon Ducks suffered one of the worst men’s basketball losses of the Dana Altman era Friday night, instantly throwing the No. 21 Ducks into flux early for a second consecutive season.
N’Faly Dante had 20 points and nine rebounds for Oregon in a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Friday night.
It was the largest margin of defeat in a home nonconference game for UO since Dec. 18, 2011, against Virginia. However, while UC Irvine is a perennial top 150 team and NCAA Tournament contender out of the Big West, the nearly wire-to-wire nature of the Anteaters’ win and a putrid shooting performance by the Ducks made it much worse.
“We got beat in every facet of the game,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “Hustle, toughness. We’ve had a number of practices that resembled that. I was fearful at some point in time that would come, but they were the aggressor right from the start; we were standing straight up and down. Points off turnovers, second-chance points the first half just absolutely killed us.”
“A poor mental effort. We didn’t compete. I wish I had something positive to say, but really disappointed. The guys are disappointed. I’m disappointed. Got punched right from the start.”
Even if UC Irvine hangs on to be a Quadrant 3 game on Oregon’s resume come Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament, it’s UO’s worst home loss on paper in terms of caliber of opponent since the Nov. 26, 2018, loss to Texas Southern.
DJ Davis had 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, including 6 of 14 from the 3-point line, and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line for UC Irvine, which notched its first regular-season win over a top 25 team since 2001.
