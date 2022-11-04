BASKETBALL
Ducks men to start season short-handed
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed.
In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
“Not sure if we’re going to have anybody to play on Monday night so we’ll see,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said.
UO’s 12-man scholarship roster, plus three walk-ons, has been even thinner at times leading up to the season. Sophomore center Nate Bittle is back after missing three weeks with a foot injury and senior forward Quincy Guerrier missed 10 days.
Altman said the impact on practice preseason exhibitions against Boise State and Oklahoma has been evident.
“We’re not getting as much done as we need to,” he said. “We’ve had a crazy October here, had a lot of guys out. … Conditioning-wise you can’t take the time off. Quincy was out 10 days. We scrimmaged and it was obvious, he didn’t play well. Practice is important and take three weeks off like Nate did or 10 days like Quincy and it doesn’t bounce right back. We got guys just missing way too many practices.”
Walk-ons James Cooper, Brady Parris and Gabe Reichle have allowed the Ducks to still be able to practice 5-on-5 and Altman praised their efforts.
Oregon was going to lean on its core of Guerrier, Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante regardless, but now it’s become ever more imperative.
FOOTBALL
All-Pro DL Dave Butz dies at 72
All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.
A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.
Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league's biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington's defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.
The fifth overall pick out of Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. He also made the Pro Bowl that season.
Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary.
The team said on Twitter it was “heartbroken” over the loss of a “Washington legend.”
Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark (Moseley) and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.”
Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He became a free agent after his second season with the Cardinals due to an error in his rookie contract. Washington gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Cardinals as compensation for signing him.
— Bulletin wire reports
