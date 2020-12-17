MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon cruises to victory over San Francisco — Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points to lead four Oregon starters in double figures as the Ducks took care of business against San Francisco 74-64 on Thursday night in Eugene. Eric Williams Jr. netted 16 points, while Chris Duarte and Amauri Hardy each pitched in 11 for Oregon (5-1). The Ducks continued to struggle from 3-point range, hitting just 4 of 19 (21.1%). L.J. Figueroa came off the bench to chip in eight points and grab a team-high nine rebounds. Taavi Jurkatamm led San Francisco (5-4) with 15 points on a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, but most of his Dons teammates struggled with their shooting.
GOLF
Lexi Thompson takes 1st-round lead at CME Group Tour Championship — With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship. Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event. Nanna Koerstz Madsen was a stroke back after a bogey-free round.
SOCCER
Timbers acquire Argentinian defender Claudio Bravo — The Portland Timbers have had continued success finding star players in Argentina, and they hope they’ve done it again by acquiring 23-year-old left back Claudio Bravo from Club Atlético Banfield in the Liga Profesional de Fútbol. Portland signed Bravo to a multiyear contract using targeted allocation money and he will be added to the Timbers’ roster pending a physical, international transfer certificate and visa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.