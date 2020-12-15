BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s basketball adds Thursday game against San Francisco — Coach Dana Altman wanted his team to get tested at least one more time before UCLA comes to town on Dec. 23. He’ll get his wish on Thursday as Oregon men’s basketball added a 5 p.m. non-conference game against UC San Francisco at Matthew Knight Arena to its schedule. The game will air on the Pac-12 Network. The Dons (5-3) shocked the college basketball world earlier this season when they defeated then-No. 4 Virginia, 61-60. They lost, 72-70, to California on Saturday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The Ducks (4-1) have won four straight, including a 74-71 victory against Washington in Seattle on Saturday to open their Pac-12 season. Altman said after the game against the Huskies that he wanted to add a game this week so Oregon wouldn’t have an 11-day stretch between games. He also lamented the Ducks’ need for more practice time after squeezing five games into 11 days.
USC at OSU men’s basketball on Sunday is postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak — Oregon State’s Pac-12 men’s basketball game against USC at noon Sunday in Gill Coliseum is postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Trojans’ program. USC paused its program last Sunday prior to its game against Stanford because of the COVID-19 issue. The Pac-12 will reschedule the game at an agreeable date for both programs. It is the second time Oregon State has had a postponement or cancellation this season. Colorado State pulled out of a multi-team event on Nov. 25-26 involving Oregon State due to COVID-19 issues. Oregon State (2-3) resumes play Wednesday when it plays Texas-San Antonio at 2 p.m. in Gill Coliseum.
BASEBALL
Mariners bolster bullpen, get Montero in trade with Rangers — The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old Montero was the Rangers closer for most of last season after Jose Leclerc was sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury after just two appearances. Montero appeared in 17 games and was 8-for-8 in save situations. Montero was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA. Montero should be a significant boost to Seattle’s bullpen that was among the worst in the American League last season. Seattle sent 17-year-old right-handed pitching prospect José Corniell and a player to be named to the Rangers for Montero. Montero spent two seasons in Texas, entirely as a reliever. Prior to his time in Texas, Montero spent parts of four seasons with the New York Mets as a starter and reliever.
