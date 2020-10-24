BASKETBALL
Ducks men’s recruiting class ranked No. 1 by ESPN — The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball program has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, according to ESPN. Last week, ESPN updated its recruiting rankings for the 2021 class and Oregon sits atop the rankings. Perhaps equally impressive, the latest update comes with 70% of the nation’s top 100 prospects already locked in to their commitments. Oregon’s three-man class, which still has several spots available, is headlined by five-star big man Nathan Bittle, the nation’s No. 8 overall prospect, and four-star post Franck Kepnang, the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect. Bittle (No. 2) and Kepnang (No. 4) give Oregon two of the nation’s top four centers, creating the best frontcourt duo in the country. Bolstering the group is consensus four-star wing Johnathan Lawson, the nation’s No. 47 overall prospect, who is billed as one of the nation’s most creative offensive players.
GOLF
Thomas hangs onto lead at Zozo Championship — Justin Thomas wasn’t playing poorly. It only felt that way Saturday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, where being a few shots under par means losing ground. He got one good break, made two good birdie putts and wound up with a 5-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the final round. He got to 5 under with an 8-foot par putt on the 15th, a 10-foot birdie putt on the 16th after his tee shot nearly went into a creek and he regained the lead with a 30-foot birdie putt up the slope on the par-3 17th. Rahm was 5 under through five holes and saved par at the end for a 63 that left him one shot behind. Lanto Griffin, who had the lead until bogeys on two of his last four holes, was another shot behind. Thomas was at 19-under 197. For all the low scores, it was another grind for Tiger Woods, the Zozo Championship winner last year in Japan, who could only manage a 71.
McDonald still atop leaderboard at LPGA Drive On event — Ally McDonald held onto the lead Saturday in the LPGA Drive On Championship — Lake Reynolds Oconee, shooting a 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke advantage into the final round. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 27-year-old from Mississippi had a 13-under 203 total on the Great Waters Course. Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines was second after a 69. “I’m excited with the position I’m in,” McDonald said. Four strokes ahead of Pagdanganan with two holes to play, McDonald bogeyed the par-3 17th, while playing partner Pagdanganan closed with two birdies. McDonald bogeyed the first hole and made a big mid-round run with five birdies in an eight-hole stretch. Danielle Kang was third at 11 under after a 70 .
Canter, McGowan 3 clear at Euro Tour’s Italian Open — Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan have a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open. Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday. McGowan carded a 67. The English players had 19-under totals of 197. Dean Burmester of South Africa was three strokes behind the leaders, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastian Heisele were one stroke further back at Chervò Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.