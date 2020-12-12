MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ducks hang on for win in Pac-12 opener vs. Washington — Four Oregon starters scored in double figures as the Ducks (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Pac-12 Conference play with a 74-71 victory over Washington in Seattle. Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte led the team with 14 points apiece, Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds, and N’Faly Dante had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Oregon led 41-31 at the half and managed to hold off hot-shooting Quade Green (26 points on 10 of 17 shooting) and Washington (1-4, 0-2) down the stretch for the victory.
FOOTBALL
Arizona fires coach Sumlin after 12 straight losses — Kevin Sumlin set a decent foundation his first season at Arizona, winning five games and just missing a bowl game. The program went on downward trend in the two years since, the wins dropping each season. Allowing the most points in a 121-year rivalry turned out to be the last straw. Arizona fired Sumlin on Saturday, a day after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to a record 12 games over two seasons. Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout.
BOXING
Joshua defeats Pulev, paves way for bout against Fury — By rediscovering the thrill of a brutal knockout, Anthony Joshua cleared the way to a shot at being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. With a big right hand that sent Kubrat Pulev, a durable but one-dimensional Bulgarian, to the canvas for a third and final time, Joshua secured a dominant ninth-round win in his U.K. homecoming on Saturday to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF belts. It wasn’t long before the inevitable question was thrown at him: is WBC champion Tyson Fury next in what would be an all-British blockbuster to unify the four titles in boxing’s marquee division? An agreement in principle has already been reached on a two-fight deal between the two Britons for 2021. It just needed Joshua to dispatch Pulev in the first defense of his titles since regaining them in a rematch Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia a year ago. He did so in impressive fashion, mixing patience with his renowned power to subdue and then dismantle Pulev in front of the first crowd for a British boxing fight since the coronavirus outbreak. Only 1,000 spectators — a number that included boxing royalty in Floyd Mayweather witnessed a one-sided fight.
