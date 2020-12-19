BASKETBALL
Duarte nets 21, Oregon men overwhelm Portland — Not many teams could lose their starting point guard and center to injury and still put on a clinic. Oregon did that, though, behind 21 points from Chris Duarte and 15 from L.J. Figueroa the Ducks (6-1) unleashed a wire-to-wire 80-41 onslaught on Portland Saturday in Eugene. The Ducks shot over 57% from the field and held the Pilots (5-2) to under 22%. Oregon did all this despite losing N’Faly Dante for the season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered in Thursday’s win over San Francisco. The Ducks were already playing without Will Richardson, who has been out all year following thumb surgery. The Ducks are scheduled to host UCLA Wednesday.
Ducks women rout Washington, extend winning streak to 25 — The No. 7 Oregon Ducks showed a little toughness in a 73-49 win over rival Washington, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games and improving to 6-0 for the third straight season. Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and the streaking Ducks (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) won their 22nd consecutive Pac-12 Conference game. Darcy Rees led the Huskies (4-3, 1-3) with 20 points, hitting 4 of 6 3s. Oregon heads to Pullman, Washington, on Monday to take on Washington State.
Beavs women drop 3rd straight, Cougs — After finding themselves in a 10-point hole at halftime, Oregon State came out strong to start the second half and actually took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. However, Washington State (3-0, 2-0) came roaring back and handed the Beavers (3-3, 1-3 Pac-12) their third straight defeat. Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman led Oregon State with 14 points apiece, and Taylor Jones added 13 on 6 of 8 shooting. Oregon State will try to get back on track when they visit Washington on Monday afternoon.
GOLF
All eyes on Tiger’s son Charlie at PNC Championship Father-Son event — Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the 15-time major champion Tiger, made his national TV debut Saturday in the PNC Championship. And according to his dad, he played just like he does at home. They finished the scramble format at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron. “I don’t really care about my game,” Woods said. “I’m just making sure that Charlie has the time of his life. And he’s doing that.”
Kim grabs lead at CME Group Tour Championship — Sei Young Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday at Tiburon Golf Club to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69. Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a 68.
