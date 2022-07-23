Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the second hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Henderson held a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of the major tournament after a 3-under 68.
So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the fifth hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Ryu was in second place, two shots behind leader Brooke Henderson, heading into Sunday's final round.
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the second hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Henderson had a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round after a 3-under 68.
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the second hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Henderson held a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of the major tournament after a 3-under 68.
Laurent Cipriani/AP
So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows her ball after playing on the fifth hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Ryu was in second place, two shots behind leader Brooke Henderson, heading into Sunday's final round.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, celebrates after playing on the fifth hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday.
Laurent Cipriani/AP
Nelly Korda, of the U.S., follows her ball after playing on the 16th hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Korda likely fell out of contention after an even-par 71.
Laurent Cipriani - stringer, AP
Brooke Henderson, of Canada, follows her ball after playing on the second hole during the Evian Championship in Evian, eastern France, on Saturday. Henderson had a two-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round after a 3-under 68.
Brooke Henderson carries 2-shot lead at Evian Championship into Sunday's final round — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy. For the first time on Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down. Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday, too. Seeking her second major title after the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a 3-under 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead at 17-under par — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament. She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly. The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major. So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn't been in contention this deep into one of women's golf's biggest five tournaments for three years. Two strokes further back at 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory, alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major. Olympic champion Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could shoot only even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day when only a few tough pin placements kept very low scores off cards. Korda was at 11 under overall, six shots off the lead and in a five-way tie for sixth with, among others, top-ranked Jin Young Ko (67). Above them in a tie for fourth place, five behind Henderson, were Carlota Ciganda (67) and Sei Young Kim (68).
HORSE RACING
Cyberknife pulls upset to win Haskell Stakes — Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert's Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, on Saturday. Ridden by Florent Geroux, the Brad Cox-trained colt ran 1⅛ miles in a track-record 1:46.24 in getting to the wire a head in front of Taiba and denying Baffert a record-extending 10th win in the Grade 1 stakes. Jack Christopher, who had won all four of his previous starts for trainer Chad Brown, finished two lengths back in third in the field of eight 3-year-olds. It was a popular win for Gold Square LLC, which is run by Al Gold, a long-time fan and owner at the Jersey Shore track. He named the yearling Cyberknife because he had that type of procedure to cure a case of prostate cancer in 2021. The win secured Cyberknife a berth in the Breeders' Cup Classic this fall at Keeneland in Kentucky. Cyberknife paid $17.60, $5.20 and $2.80 in winning for the fourth time in six starts this year, and earing $600,000 for his owner. Taiba, who returned to the Baffert barn this month after the Hall of Famer finished serving a 90-day suspension for the disqualification of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby, returned $3.80 and $2.60 with Mike Smith riding. Jack Christopher, the 3-5 favorite with Jose Ortiz riding, paid $2.20.
— Bulletin wire reports
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.