BASEBALL
Indians’ Bieber, Reds’ Bauer win Cy Young awards — Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL honor for the Cincinnati Reds. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings during the pandemic-shortened season, leading the majors in ERA and strikeouts and tying Yu Darvish for the most wins. Bieber became the second player in franchise history to win the pitching AL Triple Crown, joining Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940. Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out 100 in 73 innings and led the majors with two shutouts, a pair of seven-inning performances on doubleheader days.
SOCCER
Portland Timbers’ Jeremy Ebobisse named finalist for MLS Humanitarian of the Year — Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse was named one of three finalists for the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year award, Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday. Ebobisse was one of a handful of players who were at the core of establishing the Black Players for Change and serves on the executive board of the group that is working toward addressing racial inequity and social justice issues. The other finalists are Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow.
BASKETBALL
Thunder promote Daigneault to head coach — Much of the credit for Mark Daigneault’s quick ascent to NBA head coach goes to the man he is replacing. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, handing the team to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. He replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He spent last season as a Thunder assistant.
Iowa big man Garza headlines preseason All-America team — Luka Garza was the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Wednesday. Garza was joined on the team by Baylor senior Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham and Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu. Seniors Corey Kispert of Gonzaga and Arizona State’s Remy Martin tied for the final spot.
Lakers won’t have fans at Staples Center until further notice — The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have fans at Staples Center during the upcoming regular season until further notice. The NBA champions made the long-expected decision official Tuesday for the new season, which will begin Dec. 22. The Lakers also apparently don’t plan to hang their 17th title banner until fans are in the stands to celebrate the moment with them. The Lakers say they’re following the guidance of state and local health officials in planning to move forward without fans in the stands at their downtown arena.
