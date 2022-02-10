PREP SPORTS
Bend High softball holds dinner auction and talent show — After two years of limited fundraising, the Bend High softball team is hosting a dinner auction and talent show on Feb. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Bend Elks Club Lodge on Boyd Acres Rd. There will be a dessert auction with desserts made by players, a silent auction and a family basket auction. Items up for bid include rounds of golf, a USA flag bat, fire pits, a Lava Bear softball quilt, a north Oregon Coast getaway and more. All proceeds will go to help fund the Lava Bear softball program that went 18-1 last season. Tickets are $20. For more information and tickets, call Bend High softball coach Tom Mauldin at 541-948-9501.
OSAA adopts 9-man football for Class 2A — Soon there will be a fourth type of football played among Oregon high schools, as the Oregon School Activities Association has officially adopted 9-man football for in Class 2A. The change to 9-man football for 2A schools brings an end to the months-long discussion of the OSAA’s Football Ad Hoc Committee as it looked over football programs at the state’s smallest schools. The OSAA Executive Board met on Monday and voted to adopt the recommendations put forward by the ad hoc committee, which keeps 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A playing 11-man football, while 2A will move to the 9-man game and 1A remains at 8-man. There remains the 6-man option for the smaller 1A schools. The Executive Board also voted to adopt the recommendation from the State Championship Committee, which will give 6-man football an official state championship. Since its start, 6-man football has been playing an unofficial bowl-style championship game with the top team in each of the two leagues playing for the title.
SOCCER
Andy Polo's contract terminated by Portland Timbers in wake of allegations — In the wake of domestic violence allegations against 27-year-old Peruvian midfielder Andy Polo, the Portland Timbers have terminated his contract and issued an apology for their handling of the incident. “We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week,” the club said in a Thursday afternoon release. “It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.” According to public records obtained by The Oregonian, Polo was released from arrest by Washington County Sheriff’s deputy Adam Weishaar and cited for harassment — offensive physical contact, a class B misdemeanor. He allegedly grabbed ex-wife Génessis Alarcón’s wrist during an argument, leaving behind an abrasion on her wrist that was observed by deputy Weishaar. The police report states that at 10:20 a.m. on May 23, 2021, a friend of Alarcón’s told 911 dispatchers that Alarcón’s husband was hitting her.
Portland Thorns re-sign Meghan Klingenberg to 2-year deal — The Portland Thorns on Thursday re-signed defender Meghan Klingenberg, ensuring that one of the most important veteran pieces of their record-setting back line will return. The starting left back, who has played six years in Portland, signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, according to the club. Klingenberg played 22 matches for the Thorns last season — second-most on the roster — and started 20 of them, anchoring a defense that set a single-season shutout record with 17 clean sheets.
BASEBALL
Beavers picked to finish 2nd in Pac-12; Ducks 5th — The Oregon State baseball team has been picked to finish second in the Pac-12 by a preseason ballot of the conference’s coaches. The Beavers, who finished tied for fifth last season, received 84 points and one first-place vote in the annual preseason poll. Stanford, which received 98 points and eight first-place votes, was picked the finish first, while Oregon was picked to finish fifth. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams in the ballot. The preseason praise mirrors buzz the Beavers have generated nationally this winter. Oregon State has landed in the top 25 in four of the six major college baseball polls. The Beavers open the season Feb. 18 when they play New Mexico in Surprise, Arizona, at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic. The Ducks also open the season Feb. 18 with a four-game series at San Diego.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.