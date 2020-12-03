BASKETBALL
No. 17 Oregon State women avoid upset, top San Francisco 89-80 — The Oregon State Beavers women improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday with a come-from-behind 89-80 victory over San Francisco at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Freshman Sasha Goforth led the Beavers with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Beavers sophomore Taylor Jones tallied a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. San Francisco gave the 17th-ranked Beavs a scare, as Dons redshirt freshman guard Ioanna Krimli helped lead the team to a 43-35 halftime lead; Krimli led all scorers with 27 points and was 7 of 10 from 3-point range. As a team the Dons were hot from deep, draining 15 of 33 from behind the arc. The Beavers next host Colorado on Sunday as Pac-12 Conference play gets underway.
L.J. Figueroa cleared to play for Ducks men — More than five months after announcing he was coming to Oregon, L.J. Figueroa is finally able to play for the Ducks. Figueroa, a transfer from St. John’s, was granted an immediate eligibility waiver by the NCAA on Thursday and will take the court for No. 21 Oregon when it faces Seton Hall Friday night in Omaha, Nebraska. The Ducks (0-1) are still awaiting a decision on the eligibility of Aaron Estrada, who transferred from Saint Peter’s.
