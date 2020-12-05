BASKETBALL
Alfred Hollins to transfer from OSU men’s team — Alfred Hollins, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who has started 53 games during his Oregon State career, is leaving the men’s basketball program. Hollins played only 30 minutes and averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in the Beavers’ first three games this season. Hollins hasn’t put his name into the NCAA transfer portal yet, but asked Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle for his release. “I will forever be grateful that I was able to experience what OSU has to offer and ultimately be part of Beaver Nation,” Hollins said in a statement. Hollins started 29 games as a junior, averaging 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds a game. He started 17 games as a sophomore and seven as a freshman. With several junior college transfers and others beginning to make headway for minutes for Oregon State this season, it became clear that Hollins’ minutes would diminish. Hollins averaged 18.1 minutes a game during his first three years at OSU.
GOLF
Grillo holds slim lead at Mayakoba Classic — Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes Saturday for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic. Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied five of the last six holes at El Camaleon Golf Club for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead. After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway. Adam Long ran off seven birdies on his opening nine holes before he slowed and had to settle for a 63. Justin Thomas, who started on the back nine, played bogey-free for a 62 to get back in the mix. He was four shots behind. Tony Finau also got in on the action, but only briefly. Grillo was at 16-under 197.
American teen among threesome atop LPGA Volunteers of America Classic leaderboard — Yealimi Noh closed with a double bogey Saturday in the Volunteers of America Classic, dropping the 19-year-old American into a tie with major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu with a round left. Two strokes ahead after a birdie on the par-5 17th, Noh took two shots to get out of the right fairway bunker on the par-4 18th and missed a 3-foot bogey putt. She settled for an even-par 71 and a share of the lead with the South Korean stars at 4-under 209 at at Old American Golf Club. “As soon as I finish, I wanted to see the leaderboard and to see that I’m playing with those two tomorrow,” said Noh, the 2018 U.S. Girls’ Junior winner. “I’m really, really excited.” Ryu birdied five of the first eight holes in a bogey-free 65, the best round of the event. Preparing for the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston, she’s playing her first U.S. event on the LPGA Tour since the season-ending tournament last year. Park, the tournament winner in 2013 at Las Colinas Country Club and 2015 at Old American, shot a 69.
