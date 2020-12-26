FOOTBALL
49ers, 3rd-string QB Beathard upset Cardinals — The San Francisco 49ers limped into Saturday’s game with no more playoff hopes and a group that included third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard, unheralded running back Jeff Wilson and several defensive backups. Then they went out and pushed around the Arizona Cardinals anyway. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Wilson ran for 183 yards, and San Francisco dealt a brutal blow to Arizona’s playoff hopes by beating them 20-12. Because of the loss, the Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals. Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback .
BASKETBALL
Oregon State women pause activities, postpone 2 more games due to COVID-19 — The Oregon State women’s basketball team will continue its pause of team activities because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols . Oregon State announced Saturday that two more games have been postponed indefinitely: the Friday, Jan. 1, game against UCLA and the Jan. 3 game against USC. The Beavers paused women’s basketball activities last Sunday after a positive COVID-19 case. The team’s game at Washington last Monday also was postponed indefinitely.
GOLF
Greg Norman in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms — Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
