Ducks announce hiring of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi — Tosh Lupoi is officially Oregon’s defensive coordinator. The school, which approved Lupoi’s three-year, $5.1 million contract last week, formally announced his hire to Dan Lanning’s staff on Monday. Lupoi was the defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season and held the same position with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He spent the prior five years at Alabama, where he was defensive coordinator in 2018, and coached defensive line at Cal (2008-11) and Washington (2012-13). A former defensive lineman at Cal, Lupoi began his coaching career in Berkeley in 2008 as defensive line coach and was the youngest (26) full-time coach in program history.
OSU receiving great Hass to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame — Mike Hass, who holds or shares numerous Oregon State receiving records, was named Monday for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. A walk-on receiver from Jesuit High School in Portland, Hass played for the Beavers from 2002-05 and is the fifth person with OSU ties to earn a Hall of Fame nomination. Others include: quarterback Terry Baker (1982), running back Bill Enyart (2011) and coaches Tommy Prothro (1991 and Dennis Erickson (2019). Hass is among 18 players and three coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 8, joining the likes of linebacker LaVar Arrington (Penn State), defensive back Champ Bailey (Georgia), running back Rashaam Salaam (Colorado) and quarterback Andrew Luck (Stanford). Hass is Oregon State’s all-time leader in career receiving yards with 3,924. He recorded three 1,000-yard seasons — his 1,532-yard performance in 2005 ranks No. 2 all-time, and his 1,379-yard season in 2004 is No. 3.
From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales — From the NFC North to the AFC East, the firings began almost immediately after the NFL's first 17-game season concluded. The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday following an 8-9 season. Division rival Chicago parted with coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after going 6-11. And in a relative surprise, Miami dismissed coach Brian Flores, whose Dolphins went 9-8, including a sweep of archrival New England. Indeed, the career coaching records for each total 130-112-1. Yet, while in South Florida the Dolphins seemed to be overachievers with a modest roster, both the Vikings and Bears were major disappointments this season. As were the New York Giants (4-13), and general manager Dave Gettleman retired Monday, though he likely would have been fired otherwise.
