There are two things that Diggory Dillingham has no shortage of while swimming in a pool: speed and confidence.
The Mountain View senior, who also swims for the Bend Swim Club, had yet to race at the Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California, but he was already planning what meal he was going to eat after his win.
“He said: 'After I win on Saturday can we go to the taco place?’” said Dillingham’s mother and swim coach, Megan Oesting. “He doesn’t say, ‘I want to win.’ For him, it is like a foregone conclusion. He has refined the way that I think about confidence.”
Celebratory tacos were in order after winning the 50-meter freestyle in 20.50 seconds the first weekend in August to claim the junior national title.
Now, Dillingham is off to Honolulu to compete against the best of the best under 18-year-olds from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Canada in the Junior Pan Pacific Championships.
“I’m feeling good. I’m really glad I get to go to Hawaii and compete against other countries,” Dillingham said. “I’m looking forward to meeting other teams and people from other countries but I also really want to win. That is probably the No. 1 thing that I am looking forward to.”
Dillingham has been winning swim meets across the country throughout his teen years. He moved to Bend before his junior year in high school.
As a high school freshman in Iowa, he won state championships in the 50 and 100 freestyle. As a sophomore in North Carolina, he won a state championship in the 100 freestyle.
Last year, at the Oregon Class 6A state championship while nursing a sore back, he won both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Being an elite swimmer appeared to be in the cards for Dillingham. After all, his mother was an elite swimmer in the 1990s, with multiple junior national titles herself. When Dillingham was unpacking his box of gear at junior nationals, she was reminded of what doors these high-level meets opened for her, Oesting said.
“Some of the things that he will experience the next week are going to change his life," said Oesting, who also won gold medals at junior nationals and would go on to swim collegiately at UCLA. "You are exposed to people at a level where you have not had peers before. Everyone on that (national) team is an extreme outlier.”
Swimming almost ended before the age of 10 when a coach asked him to do a 500-meter warm up, something he did not want to do. So he left the pool that day, Oesting recalls.
“I said ‘OK, let’s go get breakfast,'” she said.
Had it been a 50-meter warmup, perhaps Dillingham would have stayed in the pool. When his mother's team needed a fourth for a relay team, Dillingham returned to the pool at age 12. Then he started to see his times drop. But most importantly, he started to enjoy it.
"Then a couple years after that I made my first junior nationals cut," he said. "And I've been working hard since then."
Part of his confidence stems from knowing his limits. Dillingham knows that anything longer than 100 meters is not for him.
Dillingham said some swimmers are like a Prius: they can go forever without needing fuel. But Dillingham is a drag racer that burns through fuel in a matter of seconds. “The way I am as a drag racer, getting down to one end of the pool is all I got,” he said. “Getting back from the other end in the 100 is something that hurts a lot.”
Or as his mother jokes: “He’s a one-trick pony, but it is one heck of a trick.”
When Dillingham steps onto the blocks before a race, not much is going on in his head. He has already mapped out how he is going to race about 20 minutes before the start. He thinks about how he is going to push harder as the race goes on and how he is going to get the perfect dive off the blocks. Then he takes deep breaths to relax his mind so when the horn sounds, all that is on his mind is touching the wall first.
"I like not wondering if I can win," Dillingham said. "I like saying, 'I'm going to win this.'"
