It has been proven throughout the fall that the margin for error is slim when facing the Bend High football team. The Lava Bears take full advantage of a team that is prone to a mistake or two.
And they know it.
"If you aren't ready we are going to take it to you," said senior running back Malakai Nutter.
In the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, the No. 3 Lava Bears certainly took it to No. 14 Hillsboro, dominating in all three phases of the game to win 41-0. It was Bend's first playoff win since 2011.
“It feels great,” Nutter said. “It feels so good to keep playing because this was the ultimate goal, we have worked so hard for this.”
In the first quarter alone, the Lava Bears' (9-1 overall) offense ran only three plays, yet built a 20-0 lead over the Spartans (5-5) behind a pick-six interception and a pair of blocked punts that gave the Bend offense incredibly short fields to take control of the game at Caldera High in windy and rainy conditions.
“Special teams were a big part of this game,” said Bend coach Matt Craven. “I thought special teams had the biggest impact of any of the phases of the game. When you play good teams you never know which phase is going to be the important factor in the game, and this was a game dominated by special teams in the first half.”
Senior linebacker Austin Baker scored the game’s first touchdown when he returned an interception 58 yards to the end zone. The next two Hillsboro possessions ended with senior defensive back Sean Craven blocking punts to set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Baker, and a 28-yard touchdown by senior running back Jack Sorenson.
“It was a team effort,” said Sean Craven. “Everyone filled their gaps, there was one guy on me, and I just happened to get a hand on it twice. It feels amazing to capitalize in every way in this game.”
From then on, the Lava Bears were on cruise control, doing what they have done in nearly every game this season: grind defenses down with their running game, while playing stout defense.
The Lava Bears only passed for 19 yards, however, they ran the ball for 245 yards, led by Sorenson’s 102 yards and two touchdowns and Nutter’s 78 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter to start the running clock.
The defense forced three interceptions, one each by Baker senior defensive backs Jackson Bishop and Sam Armstrong, to preserve the Lava Bears’ sixth shutout of the season.
“I am very pleased with how this team comes in focused no matter what the week is, or who the competition is,” said Matt Craven. “No matter who the competition is, this team is focused and ready to go.”
For the first time in more than a decade, the Lava Bears are moving on in the postseason. Bend High faces No. 6 South Albany next Friday at home with a chance to advance to the state semifinals at Hillsboro Stadium. South Albany won 35-7 over No. 11 Mountain View Friday to prevent an intra-town rivalry game in the quarterfinals.
“We are just going to run it hard,” Nutter said. “We are going to play our brand of football and do our thing, just like we always do.”
