Between Nani Deperro, Alex Grignon, Rory McKee and coach Joe LoCascio, the word “special” was brought up a dozen times in brief postgame interviews following the Summit boys soccer team’s 6-0 win over West Linn in the Class 6A state title game Saturday evening at Hillsboro Stadium.
And after the type of season the undefeated Storm had, shutting out all of their opponents in five postseason games en route to hoisting the state championship trophy, it is a fitting way to describe the year.
If not special, then perhaps dominant would be just as appropriate and just as accurate a description of the 2021 Summit team, which finished 17-0-1.
“You could feel it,” LoCascio said. “We were peaking all throughout the playoffs. We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. We just had to play the way we know how and have the confidence to do it.”
With 17 wins in 18 games, few if any boys soccer teams over the past decade can boast the résumé the Storm put together this fall.
On the field after the game, former Summit head coach Ron Kidder noted that one of the biggest differences between the past teams that he coached in title games compared with this one was the otherworldly amount of goals — 89 to be exact — the 2021 squad scored throughout the entirety of the season.
That was by far the most in 6A in 2021, with South Eugene finishing second with 64 goals. It is the most goals scored by any 6A team dating back to 2013, when the OSAA began compiling that data. Summit eclipsed the 2016 McMinnville and 2019 Cleveland teams that each scored 78 goals in those seasons. Interestingly, 89 was the total number of goals the 2018 and 2019 state-runner up Summit teams combined to score over the course of the two seasons.
The Storm's 21 goals over five postseason games was the most since 2013 when Jesuit also scored 21 goals en route to the state title. And Summit's six goals on Saturday was the most goals scored by a team in any classification in a state title game since 1987 when Jesuit beat Woodburn 6-0, according to OSAA archives.
After giving up two goals in its regular-season finale against Bend High, the Summit defense pitched shutouts in all five of its postseason games. Dating back to 2013, the only 6A team to come close to that feat was Central Catholic, which gave up one goal in its run to a state title in 2014.
“To be able to do that and not get scored on in the postseason just goes to show how much work we put in,” McKee said.
While Summit is undoubtedly Oregon’s best team this fall, there are some that view the Storm as the best team in the West and one of the nation’s top teams.
The Storm ended its season ranked as the No. 1 team in the western region and No. 7 in the nation by unitedsoccercoaches.org, which provides weekly rankings of high school soccer teams across the county.
“This team deserved this so much,” Grignon said. “There hasn’t really been any downs with this season. I’m so proud of this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.