Bend North softball

Bend North Little League celebrates after its 7-6 win over Washington Thursday night to advance to the Northwest Regional final in San Bernardino, California.

 Submitted photo

How close was Bend North Little League softball team to being bounced from the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino? About one step short of a Little League World Series berth.

The umpiring crew might still be trying to figure out if Claire Phillips touched third base.

Money Illusion
Money Illusion

Holy cow. Congrats girls!

