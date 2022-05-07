With less than two weeks left in the regular season for softball and baseball, playoffs races are beginning to tighten up.
In the Intermountain Conference, which has three automatic postseason bids, Crook County and Ridgeview softball, and Redmond and Ridgeview baseball are jostling for one of the coveted playoff spots.
“Somebody has got to step up,” said Redmond baseball coach Stan Manley.
Because the IMC has the fewest teams (six) in its league compared to other Class 5A conferences (the other three conferences all have at least eight teams), there is no extra at-large bid available for the postseason. Only the top-three teams will make the playoffs.
And with the 16-team playoff brackets set to be released May 21, Ridgeview baseball and softball, Redmond baseball and Crook County softball are all within striking distance of entering the field.
Crook County softball, which had a seven-game winning streak in April, including five against IMC opponents, has hit a rough patch and lost five straight games — most recently losing a crucial double-header Friday at home against The Dalles. Now the Cowgirls (10-10, 5-6 IMC) are on the outside looking in for a postseason berth, if the season were to end Saturday.
Entering next week the Cowgirls will play their final game against The Dalles before taking on the league’s top team in Pendleton in the final game of the season.
Crook County coach Jeremy Puckett said he hopes the team can get back to playing how it did when it took two of three games against Hood River at the end of their winning streak.
“We want to go into the Dalles and play our best and hope to take a game from them for sure,” Puckett said. “Taking two out of three games against Hood River we were playing really good softball. We are trying to get back to how we were playing against Hood River.
“The league we are in is a good softball league, with a lot of good teams.”
Ridgeview (11-9, 7-4) might have to pass over the conference crown, which it has possessed since 2014. Pendleton currently has a three game lead over the Ravens for the top spot in the IMC. But on Friday afternoon, the Ravens handed the Buckaroos their first conference loss of the season, 6-5, in the second game of a double header.
The Ravens will have one more game against Pendleton next week before closing the conference schedule with a series against Redmond.
On the baseball diamond, the race is even tighter. Four of the IMC teams are within three games of one another in the standings. Ridgeview sits at third in the standings while Redmond sits fourth.
Redmond (12-6, 6-5) is coming off a doubleheader split against Hood River Valley, the league's top team. The IMC is so close, that six of the 11 conference games that the Panthers have played in have been decided by two or fewer runs. The Panthers have managed to win one of those six games.
“We are up and down a little bit, we haven’t been sneaking those close games out,” Manley said. “That is what has held us back a little bit. We are right in the thick of it.”
The fate of the Ravens and Panthers postseason could be determined in the final series of the year when the two high schools in Redmond square off for a three game series. It could very well be a playoff series of its own with the winner advancing to the postseason.
The Ravens (13-6, 6-4) might be one of the league’s hottest teams the past couple of weeks. Since being swept in the first series of the year, the Ravens have won six of seven IMC games.
“Shane has them really well which is great for the community," Manley said.
