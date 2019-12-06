LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Czech Republic racer Ester Ledecka, who also competes in snowboarding, made a charge from late in the field Friday for her first World Cup victory on the ski side.

The 26th racer to take the course, Ledecka finished in 1 minute, 31.87 seconds to capture the women’s season-opening downhill competition. The 24-year-old Ledecka edged Corinne Suter of Switzerland by 0.35 seconds on a snowy afternoon.

Stephanie Venier of Austria wound up third, while three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin took 10th.

If Ledecka’s surge from back in the pack sounds familiar, it is because she made a similar run — wearing bib No. 26 — at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics when she captured a stunning gold medal in the super-G.

She followed that by winning the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding to become the first athlete to win two golds at the same Winter Games using two different types of equipment.

Ledecka dabbles in both ski and snowboard competitions. Her best finish on the alpine side before this race was seventh in a 2017 downhill race in Lake Louise. She has won 17 World Cup races in the snowboard realm.

Also Friday:

Odermatt takes Beaver Creek super-G for 1st World Cup win:

BEAVER CREEK, Colo.— Swiss racer Marco Odermatt has broken Austria’s grip on the Birds of Prey super-G. The second racer to take the hill, Odermatt went on a wild ride to finish the technical course in 1 minute, 10.90 seconds Friday at Beaver Creek, Colorado, to earn his first World Cup victory. The 22-year-old nearly lurched over the top of his skis early in the run only to recover and keep on cruising. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was second, 0.10 seconds behind, and Austrian Matthias Mayer took third. Odermatt snapped Austria’s string of four straight World Cup super-G wins at Beaver Creek. It was Odermatt’s third career World Cup podium and first in speed.