With high school playoff games having to be played with little to no wiggle room for postponements, snow this week in Central Oregon has caused a lot of teams to be on the move, even host teams.
Friday night’s first-round playoff football game between No. 3 Bend High and No. 14 Hillsboro originally scheduled to be played on the grass field at Bend High has been moved to Caldera's turf field, Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby announced Thursday.
It was just the latest in a long list of movements for Central Oregon schools hosting playoff games since the first snow of the season on Tuesday morning.
Bend High boys soccer first-round playoff match on Tuesday had to move from its normal home field at 15th Street Field to the turf fields at Pine Nursery Park, which required a fleet of volunteers with shovels to clear the field of snow.
While Summit was able to host both its boys and girls first-round soccer playoff games on its turf fields on Tuesday and Wednesday, it still took hours to clear the field.
The Caldera girls soccer team will host its first playoff match on its home turf this Saturday, as Wednesday’s first round home match against West Albany was moved to Jaqua Field in Redmond.
—Bulletin staff report
