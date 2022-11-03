Summit boys soccer

Summit's Junior Cardenas-Ochoa challenges the Corvallis goalkeeper in the air for the ball in the Storm's 1-0 win over the Spartans in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday evening.

 Brian Rathbone/The Bulletin

With high school playoff games having to be played with little to no wiggle room for postponements, snow this week in Central Oregon has caused a lot of teams to be on the move, even host teams.

Friday night’s first-round playoff football game between No. 3 Bend High and No. 14 Hillsboro originally scheduled to be played on the grass field at Bend High has been moved to Caldera's turf field, Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby announced Thursday.

