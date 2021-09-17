PRINEVILLE — If the remainder of the season plays out like Thursday night's match between Crook County and The Dalles, that would be just fine in the eyes of Cowgirls senior setter Jenny McKinnon.
After holding a lead over the Riverhawks for much of the first set, Crook County squandered the lead and fell 26-24. But as the match continued, the Cowgirls got stronger, winning the next three sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 to secure the victory in their Intermountain Conference volleyball opener.
“We got a little fire lit under us after the first set,” McKinnon said.
After winning the IMC championship last spring, the Cowgirls have high expectations coming into the fall season. Netting a conference win, while not the cleanest of victories, was a key step for Crook Country.
“Going into league is always a little stressful,” said senior outside hitter Josie Kasberger. “League really sets us up for state and we want to be in the top in state and have a home playoff game — that is really important to us. It was nice to win.”
It was an uncharacteristic start Thursday, and perhaps it was due to some jitters as Kasberger noted. The Cowgirls, admittedly, were out of position, their transition was not sharp, their serving did not cause problems for The Dalles and by coach Kristy Struck's count, they had 10 hitting errors in the first-set loss.
“We just came out really cold and not ready to play,” Struck said. “We forget people come to win, they don’t come just to play volleyball. Coming out from the start is a lesson that we are slowly learning this season.”
Between the first and second set, Crook County did not panic, but rather focused on building momentum and breaking the set into smaller games of five.
“There are five games to 5 and if you win all of those, you win the game,” Struck said. “That is important.”
For the final three sets, Crook County looked like the team that is considered one of the better Class 5A teams in the state. Ranked No. 7 by the coaches and No. 6 by the OSAA, the Cowgirls improved their passing and hitting to pull away from the Riverhawks in relatively dominant fashion.
“The first set was a little rough,” Kasberger said. “Our team knew we needed to pull it together and bring up our focus and intensity.”
Seniors like McKinnon grew up watching Crook County volleyball bring state championship trophies home to Prineville. The Cowgirls won state titles eight straight years from 2006 to 2013.
The goal is to hang another banner this year.
“We have watched all these girls before us and now it is our turn,” McKinnon said. “Hopefully we can do big things and end on a good note.”
The first league match started a little rocky, but there is little doubt that the Cowgirls' best volleyball is in front of them.
“I think they will improve every game and every practice this year,” Struck said. “And just get better and better.”
