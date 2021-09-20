The annual Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation Skyliners Ski Swap is scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at The Pavilion in Bend, 1001 S.W. Bradbury Way.
For those with items to sell, online gear registration is open now through Oct. 4 at mbsefskiswap.com. They can check their gear in on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Pavilion.
The public sale will be held Oct. 8 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face coverings are required for everyone. Unsold gear pick-up will be Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
If consignors do not pick up gear by noon on Oct. 10, it will be donated to nonprofits.
Only people that register their items online by Oct. 4 will be able to check gear in.
The Skyliners Ski Swap is billed as the premier swap of the Northwest. Retailers outfit the swap with below wholesale pricing on new skis, snowboards, boots, bindings, poles, goggles, hats, jackets, etc.
MBSEF will take a 25% commission on all sales. All proceeds benefit MBSEF's junior skiing and snowboarding programs.
MBSEF is a nonprofit organization that "creates opportunities though competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals."
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.