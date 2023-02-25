Here is a list of Friday's state wrestling tournament with all of the Class 4A, 3A, 2A/1A and girls 4A/3A/2A/1A champions with the all the Central Oregon placers:
Class 4A
Team scores — La Grande 299, Sweet Home 253.5, Crook County 230, Scappoose 157, Tillamook 119.5, Cascade 111, Mazama 88, Henley 81, Philomath 67, Astoria 50, St. Helens 49, Estacada 40, North Bend 38, Pendleton 37, Marshfield 32, Newport 30, Madras 28, Stayton 27.5, Junction City 25, Baker 23, Ontario 23, Molalla 11, Cottage Grove 9, Hidden Valley 8, Klamath Union 5.
106
1. Bryce Haltiner, Tillamook
2. Chance Yancey, Crook County
113
1. Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home
2. Alberto Flores, Cook County
5. Duke Wentzel, Crook County
120
1. Dylan Clark, Henley
5. Mason Lacey, Crook County
126
1. Kai Carson, La Grande
3. Landon Lavey, Crook County
132
1. Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home
2. Cash Well, Crook County
5. Robert Lacey, Crook County
138
1. Joshua Collins, La Grande
145
1. Brysen Penaloza, La Grande
2. Cutter Marsh, Crook County
152
1. Gavin Sandoval, Crook County
6. Brady David, Madras
160
1. Ben Rintoul, Scappoose
4. Cael White, Madras
170
1. Trey Dieringer, Scappoose
182
1. Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home
195
1. Wyatt Anicker, Scappoose
220
1. Matthew McCoy, Henley
4. Jesse Wood, Crook County
5. Jubal Brumble, Crook County
285
1. Matthew Evans, Astoria
3A
Team scores — La Pine 195, Burns 175, Harrisburg 156, Banks 142.5, Siuslaw 83, Glide 79, Elmira 77.5, Santiam Christian 57.5, Douglas 52, Nyssa 46, North Valley 45, Pleasant Hill 44, Coquille 39, Yamhill-Carlton 39, Lakeview 37.5, Rainier 32, Corbett 27, Sutherlin 24, Sisters 19, Jefferson 17, McLoughlin 17, South Umpqua 12.5, Neah-Kah-Nie 11, Vale 11, Creswell 8, Umatilla 8, Scio 6, Taft 4, Dayton 3, Sheridan 1.
106
1. Carter Dawson, Glide
2. Tyson Flack, La Pine
4. Riley Flack, La Pine
113
1. Luke Cheek, Harrisburg
120
1. Canon Winn, Burns
2. Mason Webb, La Pine
126
1. Kale Cornell, Burns
132
1. Landyn Philpott, La Pine
138
1. Devon Kerr, La Pine
145
1. Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg
152
1. Hunter Kemper, Burns
2. Ben Cooper, Sisters
160
1. Tag Deluca, La Pine
170
1. Easton Kemper, Burns
2. Cache Montgomery, La Pine
182
1. Daevon Vereen, Banks
195
1. Mason Buss, Siuslaw
3. Jeffrey Schuler, La Pine
4. Dylan Kerr, La Pine
220
1. Mishael Mauck, Banks
285
1. Brett Highburger, Elmira
2A/1A
Team scores — Illinois Valley 154, Culver 149.5, Toledo 111.5, Elgin 99, Willamina 79.5, Grant Union 56, Colton 55, Lowell, 53, Regis 53, Enterprise 43, Central Linn 42, Nestucca 31.5, Oakridge 28.5, Myrtle Point 28, Glendale 23, Monroe 21, Crane 20, Knappa 20, Camas Valley 18, Echo/Stanfield 18, Clatskanie 16, Adrian 15, Irrigon 9, Vernonia 9, Waldport 6, Kennedy 4, Pine Eagle 4, Union 4, Imbler 3, Santiam 3, North Lake 2.
106
1. Mike Miller, Illinois Valley
3. Cole Roff, Culver
113
1. Micah Martinho, Illinois Valley
3. Debren Sanabria, Culver
120
1. Harley Hardison, Lowell
3. Cole Rahi, Culver
126
1. Taylor Parsons, Grant Union
132
1. Logan Gerding, Toledo
2. Derek Torres, Culver
138
1. Ryon Martinho, Illinois Valley
145
1. Roger Moore, Colton
2. Reeden Arsenault, Culver
152
1. Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley
2. Delin Abbas, Culver
160
1. Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn
170
1. Thomas Bischoff, Regis
182
1. Joseph Lathrop, Elgin
195
1. Ash Blomstrom, Toledo
220
1. Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point
285
1. Wylie Johnson, Culver
4A/3A/2A/1A girls
Team scores — La Pine 77, Baker 71, Sweet Home 71, La Grande 63, Vale 46, Siuslaw 38, St. Helens 37, North Valley 33, Taft 30, Scappoose 28, Grant Union 27, Oakridge 26, Crook County 24, Siletz Valley 24, Irrigon 23, Kennedy 23, Gervais 22, Cottage Grove 20, Lowell 18, Madras 18, Rogue River 18, Hidden Valley 16, Knappa 16, Ontario 16, Brookings-Harbor 16, Glendale 14, Cascade 13, Creswell 13, Culver 13, Estacada 13, Banks 12, Coquille 11, Crane 11, Willamina 11, Elmira 10, Marshfield 10, Oakland 8, Clatskanie 7, Tillamook 7, Harrisburg 4, North Bend 4, North Marion 4, Stayton 4, Central Linn 3, Junction City 1.
100
1. Vanessa Keller, Oakridge
105
1. Chelo Garcia, Siletz Valley
110
1. Macali Lade, Siuslaw
115
1. Allison Palluck, Cottage Grove
120
1. MaKenna Duran, Crook County
125
1. Bailey Chafin, Sweet Home
2. Jade Seymour, La Pine
3. Gabriella Torres, Culver
130
1. Alexandra Geschwill, Kennedy
2. Julietta Leal, La Pine
135
1. Sariah Zepeda, Gervais
140
1. Ava Collins, Vale
145
1. Jessica Williams, Vale
2. Riley Allison, La Pine
155
1. Kira Kerr, La Pine
170
1. Oakley Anderson, Baker
190
1. Mallory Lusco, Grant Union
235
1. Breanna Meek, North Valley
2. Ashlyn Dennis, Madras
