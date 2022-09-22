SISTERS — Amid all the changes that came with the 2022 fall season, the same goal remains for the Sisters volleyball program — bring home a state title.

The past two seasons — one being the unofficial COVID-shortened season — the Outlaws scaled the volleyball mountain, reaching the state title match each year, only to see their seasons come to disappointing ends with losses to former conference rivals Sweet Home and Cascade in the championship matches.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.