SISTERS — Amid all the changes that came with the 2022 fall season, the same goal remains for the Sisters volleyball program — bring home a state title.
The past two seasons — one being the unofficial COVID-shortened season — the Outlaws scaled the volleyball mountain, reaching the state title match each year, only to see their seasons come to disappointing ends with losses to former conference rivals Sweet Home and Cascade in the championship matches.
“Getting second in state kinda sucks,” said junior middle blocker Bailey Robertson. “It is awesome to get there, just to end on a loss is hard. We are working really hard to get back to the championship game and hopefully win it.”
Sisters coach Rory Rush sees a team ready to make another climb up the mountain, hoping to claim the program’s first volleyball state title since 2017.
“We spent a lot of time talking about the mental side of the game and what we want to change and be different to make sure we are focused,” Rush said. “So that when we do get there this time, we are in the right frame of mind and finish the way we want to.”
So far so good for the Outlaws midway through the season. Once again, despite moving to a new classification (4A to 3A) and moving conferences (Oregon West Conference to Mountain Valley Conference), Sisters is rolling through its schedule, with its only two losses coming in tournament play.
Wednesday night, the Outlaws swept Siuslaw (25-8, 25-19, 25-14) in convincing fashion to remain unbeaten in the MVC.
The win over the Vikings (8-4 overall, 3-2 MVC) was a satisfying one for two reasons: first it was nice to get a win over a 4A opponent that the Outlaws (14-2, 5-0) had beaten in the state quarterfinals a year ago, and second, it was nice to have a dominating performance after losing to Burns at the Sisters Tournament this past weekend.
“Tonight it felt good to get back to normal and play well,” Rush said. “We needed to tonight, after losing to Burns in our tournament.”
The Outlaws like their chances to make another deep postseason run because of their positional versatility and height across the board.
“All of us can play any position,” said junior outside hitter Gracie Vohs. “I think that is going to be important for us because switching it up, other teams won’t know what is coming.”
Kathryn Scholl, Molly Meyer, Gracelyn Myhre, Robertson and Vohs are all listed at over 5 feet 11 inches tall, an advantage the Outlaws have not had in recent years.
“We don’t have a lack of height this year,” Rush said. “It is nice to put up a block, and also have some great hitters as well.”
While the physical traits are there, as is the skill level, the Outlaws are aware that those alone will not be enough to reach their goals. One aspect the team is trying to build this season is a sense of togetherness.
"We are working together to have that family feel and not just be a team," Vohs said. "Building that family and trusting each other will help us in the state game."
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Outlaws have their eyes set on making another run to a state championship match — hopefully with a better outcome than the previous two seasons.
“We know what it is like to lose and the feeling afterwards,” Vohs said. “This year we have that fire in our eyes. We just all have that drive and want to win.”
