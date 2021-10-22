SISTERS — When the clock struck 10 p.m. Thursday and the Class 4A rankings froze, Sisters volleyball was exactly where it was hoping to be after the regular season. The Outlaws stand atop a loaded Oregon West Conference as its co-champions, and will enter the playoffs next week as the state's top overall seed.
The ride to the top of the 4A rankings entering the postseason is certainly no surprise for the program that has won six state titles (three of them coming since 2014), but this fall, reaching this point was no easy task.
“Even though they had some bumps in the road, they had a common goal and figured out how to make it work,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush after a conference title-sealing victory over Woodburn Thursday night. “I just think it shows the resilience of the team, how they persevered, worked hard and worked together.”
Ten days into the season Sisters had racked up wins over Ridgeview and Crook County (two 5A playoff teams) as well as a dominant performance in a win over Sweet Home (which had beaten Sisters in the previous year’s state title game). Days later, perhaps the biggest bump in the road would come away from the volleyball court.
During a powder-puff football game on Sept. 15, senior captain and outside hitter Greta Davis would sustain a leg injury that would ultimately end the season for the four-year starter and Sacramento State volleyball commit. It was a major blow to a team less than two weeks into the season.
“She had the experience, she had the knowledge, she had the drive. It was hard at first because with this group she has always been the leader,” Rush said.
For Senior Night on Thursday, Davis suited up in her home No. 2 jersey and without the walking boot that she had been wearing for weeks after the injury. She ceremoniously took the match's first serve, and subsequently the final serve of her high school career, before being immediately subbed out one final time and receiving an ovation from the crowd.
“It was cool to see my community show that they still have my back,” Davis said. “I love Sisters, I love the community and I love my people.”
The loss of one the state’s top players across all classifications fundamentally changed how the Outlaws (19-3 overall, 10-2 league) would have to play moving forward. They became more of a defensive-minded team. Without a player who could dominate at the net like Davis, new leaders had to take charge on the court.
“Greta’s spirit was still with the team and that is what is carrying us through the season,” said senior Sydney Myhre. “You can’t win a game with one player, you need everybody and that is how we are winning now.”
Said Davis: “Watching my team play well without me has been one of the coolest things ever. Seeing them all step up and be the leader that I can’t be is the coolest thing ever.”
The new-look Outlaws would quickly regain their footing in the ensuing tournament following the injury. Hosting its annual tournament on Sept. 18, Sisters would knock off two state title contenders in Cottage Grove and Valley Catholic.
That tournament was when Rush began to think that the season might not be lost.
“We went into that tournament, we were unsure, we were working out some new lineups and we just clicked,” said the fifth-year Sisters coach. “Once we got done with that tournament, we knew that we could still do this.”
Myhre said she felt things began to click for the team several weeks later at the Bend Clearwater Tournament Oct. 9. The Outlaws were coming off a stretch where they had lost conference matches to both Cascade and Sweet Home, when they rebounded with tournament wins over Summit, Dallas and North Medford (all playoff teams at the 5A and 6A levels).
“We were able to pull it back together and it just took off from there,” Myhre said. “We knew we were going to reach our goals after that.”
The loss to Sweet Home would be the last of the regular season. The Outlaws won their final four conference games, including a victory over playoff-bound Philomath and a revenge win over Cascade in a battle between 4A's two highest-ranked teams this past Tuesday.
The resilient, tough and new-look group will wait a week to host a first-round playoff game next Saturday against a No. 16 seed to be determined, still with the same goal of a state title.
“We have learned to overcome those obstacles,” Rush said. “We are at the final part of the season and they are ready to win — they aren’t ready to give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.