Sisters' Bre White (13) tips the ball over the net during a match against Woodburn earlier this season. Sisters defeated Philomath in five sets Friday night to advance to the Class 4A state title game Saturday night at Corvallis High School.
Sisters volleyball survived a five-set marathon Friday night to advance to the Class 4A volleyball state championship game at Corvallis High School.
The No. 1 Outlaws edged No. 13 Philomath 3-2 (25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11) to move on to face the winner of No. 2 Cascade and No. 3 Valley Catholic in the state title game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
"We survived," said Sisters coach Rory Rush. "We started really well. We were up 2-0 and in the lead in that third set, and we just kind of had too many unforced errors. We couldn't win that third set and that threw us into a tailspin.
"In the fifth set, I told them, 'Let's get this done.' It was a different team. We were more confident and we started to play our game."
Gracie Vohs led the Outlaws with 20 kills, and Bre White added 15 kills. Mia Monaghan finished with 22 digs.
"We will learn from what we did today and be confident going into the game tomorrow," Rush said.
Class 6A: No. 2 Bend falls to No. 3 Jesuit in semifinals
No. 2 Bend High lost to No. 3 Jesuit 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13) in the Class 6A state volleyball semifinals Friday night at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
The Lava Bears will play No. 4 Central Catholic in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Liberty High School.
Class 5A: No. 4 Ridgeview falls to No. 1 West Albany in semifinals
There will not be a repeat state championship for Ridgeview volleyball.
The No. 4 Ravens, champions of the Intermountain Conference, fell in the Class 5A semifinals to No. 1 West Albany in four sets (25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14) on Friday and will play in the consolation final Saturday at 10 a.m. against No. 3 Crescent Valley at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
To repeat as state champs (Ridgeview won it all in 2019 and there were no state playoffs in 2020), the Ravens faced an uphill battle against a Bulldog squad that went unbeaten in non-tournament games and against 5A opponents.
After falling in the first two sets, the Ravens rallied to win the third set, but the comeback would not last any longer.
“West Albany is a great team and they earned that No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Ridgeview coach Randi Viggiano. “They didn’t get our best match today and they took advantage of that. I was proud of the way our team battled and gave them a tough third set. Now we are focused on tomorrow’s match.”
