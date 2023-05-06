SISTERS — The path to winning a league title hit a bump in the road on Friday when the Sisters baseball team dropped its first Mountain Valley series of the season to Siuslaw.
But the path to winning to being the MVC champs is still within reach heading into the final week of the regular season.
“We feel like we have worked really hard to get where we are at,” said junior third baseman Austin Dean. “We are really close to getting to that clicking point where everything is coming together.”
Now, they just need a series sweep next week against Harrisburg to claim the conference crown.
Sisters (15-7, 11-4 MVC) found themselves needing to sweep the double header Friday afternoon against Siuslaw (14-6, 10-5) to remain as the only MVC team without a series loss.
It got off to a good start in the first game. Senior Brody Duey threw one-hitter while striking out nine in the 10-0 win. Senior catcher Patrick Silva and sophomore Kayl Mock each drove in two runs for the Outlaws in the five-inning game.
In the second game, the Outlaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first off a Duey double that scored two runs. The team was unable to hold the lead. The Vikings would add a run in each of the third and fourth innings, before a three-run fifth inning that gave them a 5-4 lead.
Adding a run in the sixth inning, the Outlaws looked primed for a walk-off win when Duey doubled to open the seventh inning, and advanced to third with one out. However, the hit needed to bring him home never came.
The Vikings scored twice in the eighth inning to win 7-5 and take the series.
“We worked our butts off in practice on Wednesday, because we had to get the next two games,” Dean said. “It showed in the first game, but in the second game we stepped off the gas and let them get back into it. That cost us.”
Even with the series loss to Siuslaw, the Outlaws have an advantageous final series next week against Harrisburg, which finds itself at the bottom of the MVC standings. But the Outlaws aren’t taking the Eagles lightly.
“We have played to the level of our competition,” said Sisters coach Matt Hilgers. “We have some really high points and some really low points. We haven’t put it all together yet, I hope we can get there in the next couple of weeks.”
Sisters has the same amount of conference losses as La Pine, which has already finished its conference schedule. The Outlaws hold the tiebreaker over the Hawks, having taken two of three games two weeks ago.
Should Sisters sweep Harrisburg next week, it will be the first time since the 2017 that the program has won a league title.
But first the team has to flush away what happened Friday.
“We just have to reset,” Hilgers said. “If you swing and miss, or get a bad call, you have to reset and move so that we are ready for next week.”
