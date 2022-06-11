SISTERS — Just as the festivities were about to kick off Wednesday evening, J.J. Harrison knelt down in the middle of the arena of the Sisters Rodeo and kissed the dirt.
It was a gesture that embraced the risk — what exactly is in the dirt where livestock roam around? — and the personal appreciation that Harrison, a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo clown, has for his favorite rodeo.
The Sisters Rodeo is held in high regard, the rodeo he looks forward to the most each June when “The Biggest Little Show in the World” makes its way back to Central Oregon — especially after a two-year COVID break.
“This is the one,” Harrison said. “This rodeo has been a part of me for the last 16 years.”
In that time, Harrison has been the rodeo clown charged with entertaining the Sisters Rodeo crowd while protecting riders who had been tossed off the backs of bucking bulls. One moment he will be telling a joke, like at Wednesday's Xtreme Bulls event when he poked fun at the large group of visitors from Europe, then immediately had everyone with a mullet (a stereotypical American haircut) flaunt their hairstyle.
But it's risky business balancing entertainment with distracting an angry 1,000-pound bull. After all, on Wednesday night one of his fellow clowns broke his cheek bone after getting kicked trying to guide a bull out of the arena.
“I’m a standup comedian,” Harrison said. “I just work on the most dangerous stage ever.”
A career gamble
To perform on that stage, Harrison had to leave behind a comfortable life. In 2008, shortly after his oldest son Huck was born, he left his trade as a middle school teacher to pursue rodeo clowning full time. It was a gamble, giving up stability for a job that did not guarantee consistent gigs.
“That was scary as hell,” Harrison said. “You step away from a secure job, the safe job, with benefits, set salary to chase this boyhood dream of being an entertainer.”
The Sisters Rodeo became the rodeo where Harrison was able to develop into one of the top rodeo clowns in the nation. He spends nearly the entire calendar year traveling across the country performing at some of the biggest rodeos in the land.
Glenn Miller, the Sisters Rodeo president from 1999 to 2019 who died in February, helped shape Harrison into the clown he needed to be. After his first rodeo in Sisters, while sitting on the back of the tailgate of Miller's car, Harrison was assured by the former president that the rodeo wanted him to return, as long as he would calm down and stop acting “spider monkey.”
“When I started in Sisters I was an ADHD lunatic,” Harrison said. "I was all over the map and it made my comedy kind of hard to follow. Miller helped line it in the right direction. I never felt like I was on the chopping block or my job was in danger. It was a cool way to direct me in my career.”
'It's a part of me'
Nearing the age of 50, Harrison is still planning on clowning until he cannot clown anymore. He still wants to perform at the National Finals Rodeo, the championship event of the PRCA. As of Friday, he felt physically that he could.
He thought he would be retired by 2018. The wear and tear had started to take a toll. But his wife Bailey wisely pointed out that he might need to go to a doctor to address nagging pain J.J. was experiencing.
“Bailey had fresh eyes on my job and had a fresh outlook,” Harrison said. “I wasn’t burnt out, but my body was starting to get tired.”
An MRI showed a hip that hardly resembled a hip. After a successful surgery, he was able to return to the arena without the pain he had been experiencing for years.
“I’m not able to run as fast as I used to — I can’t jump as high as I used to,” Harrison said. “But I can do the job at a high level. I feel like I could do three or four more years. I'm not afraid to tip the cap and go a different direction. I need to be ready to call it quits when it is time, I just don’t think that it's time yet.”
Harrison has been nominated for “Clown of the Year” 10 times in his career. He decided to give the plaques to rodeos that he has worked. The first rodeo to get a plaque was the Sisters Rodeo.
“When people ask me what my favorite rodeo is, even if we are sitting in Sheridan, Wyoming, it is the Sisters Rodeo,” Harrison said. “I’ve done Sisters longer than any other rodeo. It's a part of me.”
