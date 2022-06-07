It has been three years since "the biggest little show in the world" has been staged.
But after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sisters Rodeo is back at full capacity this week for its 80th edition, starting Wednesday with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Xtreme Bulls Tour at 6:30 p.m.
Rodeo performances are scheduled through Sunday at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds, with each performance featuring team bronc riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, tie-down roping, bareback riding and bull riding.
Thursday includes a slack performance at 8 a.m., which features overflow contestants who do not compete in the main performances.
Friday features a rodeo performance at 7 p.m., and Saturday includes the Sisters Rodeo Parade at 9:30 a.m., an afternoon performance at 1 p.m., and an evening performance at 7 p.m.
The final rodeo performance is Sunday at 1 p.m.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Wednesday night's Xtreme Bulls Tour showcases the top bull riders from the PRCA World Standings as well as contestants who advance through Xtreme Bulls qualifying events. In most Xtreme Bulls events, every contestant competes in the first round, with the top performers advancing to the final round. The winner of the two-head average after the final round earns the title for that tour stop.
Tickets for the Sisters Rodeo are available at tickets.sistersrodeo.com. Any tickets that were already purchased for the 2021 event will be automatically rolled over to their equivalent 2022 dates.
When tickets are sold out online for performances this week, Sisters Rodeo will have available access to enjoy the rodeo experience in the new Red Rock Corral area, according to sistersrodeo.com.
The Red Rock Corral offers an area adjacent to the rodeo grounds for people to watch the rodeo on big screen TVs and enjoy food and drinks.
Red Rock Corral access can be obtained only on the day of the sold-out performance through the purchase of a wristband ($20) at the front entry ticket office. The wristband permits access to the Red Rock Corral and rodeo grounds concessions, but not arena seating or viewing.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
The great thing about timing of the Rodeo is that it is right in the middle of Pride Month and is a perfect opportunity for inclusiveness. Oregon's Human Dignity Coalition sent a half dozen PRIDE flags (the new, inclusive version) to the organizers in hopes they will fly them along with the American Flag, as they should to honor the cowboys and cowgirls or otherwise identified participants who have identities not consindered traditional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.