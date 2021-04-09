For months, the Sisters volleyball program was unsure whether it would have a chance to compete for a state championship. Now, it has the opportunity to capture the program's seventh state title since 1996.
Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Hill High School, the Outlaws will take on Sweet Home High for the third time this season — this time with the Class 4A state championship on the line.
“This is something that we have been looking forward to,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush, whose program last won a state championship when this year’s senior class were freshmen in 2017. “To go back for the championship game is super exciting.”
The Outlaws had to take the long road to reach the state title game. Because they shared the Oregon West Conference title with Sweet Home, the Huskies got the higher seed due to a set tiebreaker — meaning sixth-seeded Sisters had to travel for each of its playoff matches.
With victories over Corbett (28-26, 25-14, 25-20) and Junction City (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) in the 4A Showcase — the classification’s postseason alternative because there is no Oregon School Activities Association-sanctioned postseason due to COVID-19 — the Outlaws are starting to peak at the right time.
“We played loose, we played confident, we served well, we kept them out of their system,” said Rush about Thursday's semifinal win over Corbett. “We just looked really good.”
To win a title, the Outlaws will have to beat the only 4A team that has defeated them this season, 3-0 in the final regular season game. Sisters and Sweet Home split the series, with each team winning on its home court.
“The biggest thing for us is not getting caught up in the excitement of the game,” said Rush on the keys to winning the match. “Knowing it is a big game, but not letting that get to us. We have to limit unforced errors.
“We know that we can compete with them; beating them at our place we know we can go toe-to-toe with them hitting and serving,” added Rush. “The biggest thing is playing with mental toughness when you are playing a league opponent and rival."