SISTERS — The Outlaws gathered after beating Pleasant Hill 31-7 in an important Class 3A Mountain Valley football clash and were a tad … unsatisfied?
Sisters believes it left many points on the table during the Friday night home game.
“Honestly, I think our team could have played a lot better tonight,” said junior running back Justin DeSmet. “We should have 60 points on the board.”
After the still-convincing win in which Sisters (5-2 overall, 3-1 MVC) forced five Pleasant Hill (3-4, 1-3) turnovers, the Outlaws are on the brink of clinching one of the conference’s three automatic qualifying spots — far from where the program was a year ago.
“The boys are very hungry,” said Sisters coach Clayton Hall. “They have a goal of making it to the playoffs. We have the goal to win our last three games, and we got the first one tonight.”
Last season, the Outlaws finished 1-6 and were outscored by opponents 258-89. Now with a win on the road against either Siuslaw this Friday or Harrisburg Oct. 28, Sisters will be postseason-bound for the first time since 2016.
“This team is based on having a lot of seniors and we know how to play with one another,” said senior quarterback Easton Moore, one of 12 seniors on the 32-man roster. “This year is going pretty great — I can’t wait for playoffs.”
Against the Billies, the Outlaws forced three fumbles — one of them on special teams — while DeSmet and sophomore Hudson Beck each had an interception. Outside of one scoring drive late in the first half, Pleasant Hill had little success moving the ball on offense.
After giving up an average of 32 points per game last year, the Outlaws have held opponents to 15 points per contest this season.
“The defense has been playing very, very well,” Hall said. “I thought the boys played hard all night tonight.”
While the Outlaws believe that the offense did not have its best game despite scoring 31 points — which would have been a season high last fall — they were still able to find the end zone four times.
Moore found sophomore wideout Kayle Mock for the game’s only score in the first quarter. Junior running back Tony Gonzalez had two short touchdown runs, one in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead and another on the opening drive of the third quarter to give Sisters a 21-7 advantage. Senior kicker Brody Duey booted in a 27-yard field goal. Then DeSmet capped off the blowout with a 55-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
For a team coming off a disappointing 2021 season, after the Outlaws stomped Burns 23-0 to open this season, belief started to sink in.
“We realized that we have a good bunch of athletes and that we can do this,” DeSmet said. “That first win at Burns gave us that spark and it has been a fire since then.”
Since that opening victory — aside from a 26-14 loss to MVC-leading La Pine, and a 29-14 loss to 4A Madras — the Outlaws have been rolling.
Now they head on the road to take on defending state-champion Siuslaw, which handed Sisters a 50-0 loss last season. A win over the Vikings would clinch a postseason berth, and could give the Outlaws a home playoff game.
“I think it is going to be a pretty even match,” Hall said. “We have something to prove this year.”
