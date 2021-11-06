CORVALLIS — An unfavorable rotation turned into a tailspin for the Sisters volleyball team late in the Class 4A state title game Saturday night.
And the Outlaws could not regain control.
Trailing Sisters 2-1 in sets, No. 2 Cascade pulled away from the top-seeded Outlaws to win the fourth set, then won again in the deciding fifth set to claim the Class 4A state title at Corvallis High School.
In the deciding two sets, the Cougars outscored the Outlaws 40-25.
“We just got in a hole and we couldn’t get out of it,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush following the game. “We were right there and we couldn’t pull it out.”
The third matchup of the season between the co-Oregon West Conference champions, with a combined 44 wins between them, lived up to the billing. The tournament's top seeds traded sets and momentum throughout the entire match.
The Outlaws outlasted the Cougars to take the first set 29-27. Cascade responded with a 25-17 win in the second, then Sisters won comfortably in the third set, 25-17. Cascade forced a fourth set, winning 25-18. Sisters, which held a 4-2 lead early in the deciding fifth set to 15 points, saw Cascade go on a 13-5 run to claim the title.
“I’m really proud of how we played,” said sophomore middle blocker Gracie Vohs, who was named Sisters' Player of the Match. “I thought we played really hard, but Cascade wanted it. They played hard and so did we. Obviously I am really sad that we lost, but I don’t think there is anything that we could have done. I think we all tried our best, but it didn't work out for us.”
The 2021 season was a season of overcoming odds for the Outlaws, including a breakout of COVID-19 early in the season, then finding their way without one of their top players, Greta Davis, who played the role of cheerleader from the bench for nearly the final two months of the season after an injury. The Outlaws overcame it all to make it to the final set of the final match.
And they nearly won it all.
“I am just so proud of these girls — they just have so much heart,” Rush said. “They persevered all season through the ups and the downs. While it didn’t go our way tonight, I felt that they played hard, competed hard and left everything on the court. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. Unfortunately it didn’t fall our way this time.”
