PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
Sisters named OSAA Team of the Month
The Sisters boys cross-country team was named the Class 4A Team of the Month for February by the Oregon School Activities Association on Tuesday.
The honored teams in each of the classifications are recognized for their performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
Outlaws cross-country coach Josh Nordell said that his squad checked all the boxes. Sisters finished second at the 4A state cross-country meet in 2019 and returned most of its varsity runners for the upcoming season — including reigning state champion John Peckman and third-place finisher Will Thorsett.
While having team-wide success in the classroom, much of the cross-country team is also heavily involved as mentors in Sisters High School's life skills programs as well as Project Unify, a team-based program through the Special Olympics.
“That's a pretty big honor for our little school out here,” Nordell said.
The Outlaws are the second Central Oregon team to receive the honor this year. The Bend High softball team was the 6A Team of the Month in October for its various team activities — writing a book, snowman contest, various athletic challenges — while high school athletics were limited.
—Bulletin staff report
