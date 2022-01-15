SISTERS — As the Sisters High School boys basketball team walked off the court Friday night, Chad Rush saw an exhausted team for the first time this season.
It is just what the first-year head coach wanted to see following the 69-36 win over Sweet Home in an early conference matchup.
“I thought we played really hard for 32 minutes. We have been talking about defensive intensity, defensive pressure and defensive execution and I thought we did that tonight,” said Rush. “We were tired and we were getting after it, but it felt good to play hard. Sometimes kids don’t want to play hard because it is hard, but it feels good to play hard.”
The hard work on the hardwood paid off for the Outlaws (7-5, 1-1 Oregon West Conference) in the blowout win over the Huskies (2-13, 0-2).
The Outlaws had three players score in double figures, and as a team they knocked down nine shots from 3-point range and held the Huskies to just two points in the second quarter — mere seconds away from a shutout in the quarter — to pick up their first Oregon West Conference win of the season, and first win over Sweet Home since 2019.
“It feels good to get our first win against Sweet Home in three years,” said senior Max Palanuk, who led all scorers with 23 points and hit six of the team’s 3-pointers. “… I was really happy with our performance. We can use what we learned today down the road.”
A Class 4A state tournament qualifier in 2018, the Sisters program had been on a downward trend since the quarterfinal berth, having won just six total games the previous two seasons.
Now with seven wins under their belt, the Outlaws are starting to settle into a groove on the court.
“Early in the season you could tell they didn’t have the confidence, we would do things that weren’t in our character — but right now we are starting to figure things out,” said Rush.
And if there was ever a time for a team to find an identity and learn who they are, it is now, because there are few layup games in the meat grinder that is the Oregon West Conference.
As of Saturday afternoon, the OWC had three teams ranked sixth or higher in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings and the conference had four teams ranked in the top nine of the most recent OSAA coaches poll. Any league win, even against Sweet Home, which has yet to win many games, is critical for a team pining for a postseason berth.
“You have to take care of them when you can, especially here at home. Our league is really tough,” said Rush.
“You have Stayton, Philomath and Cascade who are top of the top in the classification, then Woodburn who is right there. If we can steal a win or two, for a first coach and a program that is learning what it is to win again, that would be great.”
(1) comment
Great article! Thanks for covering Sisters, and this story.
