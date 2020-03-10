CORVALLIS — Silverton proved why it was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament.
The Foxes rolled over No. 8 Ridgeview in Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup 73-26 at Gill Coliseum, outscoring the Ravens 54-14 in the final three quarters.
Faye Davis' 3-pointer with 3:03 left in the first quarter gave the upset-minded Ravens a 12-6 lead. But from then on, it was all Foxes.
Silverton, making its sixth-straight state tournament appearance, closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run, scored 19 points in each of the second and third quarters, and 16 in the fourth. Ridgeview, playing in its first-ever state tournament game, managed just 14 points in the final three quarters after scoring 12 in the first.
The Foxes (23-3) shot 53% from the field, 55% from 3-point range (10 of 18) and 79% from the free-throw line. Ridgeview (18-8) could not match Silverton's offensive output, shooting 23% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc (3 of 14).
Paige Pentzer and Alaina Clark led the Ravens in scoring, each with eight points, and Davis had five points and three blocks. Leading Silverton was Truitt Reilly (12 points, three steals, three blocks and four rebounds) and Lilly Horner (15 points and four 3-pointers) in the victory.
The Ravens will play an elimination game in the consolation bracket against No. 4 Churchill — who lost 48-46 to No. 5 Crater on Tuesday — at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.