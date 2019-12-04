Shakeup for Sisters football

When fall rolls around in 2020, a lot will have changed for the Sisters High football program. The Outlaws will be playing in a new classification and a new league, and they will be playing under a new head coach.

Sisters was one of the 27 football programs to win fewer than 22% of its games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making the program eligible to move from Class 4A to 3A for at least the 2020 season with the potential to stay at 3A again in 2021.

The Outlaws elected to move down.

According to Sisters athletic director Gary Thorson, the decision was reached after weighing the options and ultimately deciding that staying put might cause more harm to the program if it continued to push to compete at the 4A level — especially with participation at the youth levels declining and coming off a season from which Sisters will graduate nearly half of its roster.

“It’s an opportunity to regroup and get our feet back under the program,” Thorson said this week, adding that the move will ultimately help the football program in the future.

Thorson went through a similar situation while he was a coach at Dallas High School. The Dallas football program opted to play an independent schedule, rather than compete it its designated league. That move helped the Dallas program get pointed in the right direction, Thorson said.

Moving down a classification has had positive results locally.

Madras took a similar route two years ago and the move has paid off in the win-loss column. In the three seasons in 4A before moving down to 3A, the White Buffaloes had as many winless seasons (two) as overall wins. In the two seasons since dropping to 3A, Madras has won 12 of 20 games and has made consecutive trips to the postseason.

There will also be a new coach leading the football Outlaws next fall. Two weeks after the Outlaws’ 2019 season ended, Neil Fendall resigned as head coach after spending the past five seasons with the program — the first two as an assistant coach.

The decision to move down a level did not play a role in Fendall’s resignation, Thorson said.

Thorson called Fendall stepping down a “big loss” and said that despite a 6-18 record over the past three seasons, those seasons “would have been really ugly” had Fendall not been the head coach. Eight of Sisters’ losses during those three years were decided by eight points for fewer.

“Never a right time,” Fendall said Wednesday in an email to The Bulletin. “It always sucks for timing. I have a kid going to college next year and two younger daughters and just needed to lighten my time commitment for now.”